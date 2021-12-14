Deputies investigating after man shot at Beaufort County neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot at a neighborhood in Beaufort County on Tuesday.

At 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim in Polk Village and located a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

“The scene was secured and Emergency Medical Services transported the wounded man to Beaufort Memorial Hospital,” BCSO officials said.

A report states that it was learned that the person responsible for the shooting fled the area before deputies arrived.

“Based on witness interviews and other information gathered at the scene, it appears the shooting was a targeted incident and there is not believed to be a threat to the general public,” the sheriff’s office said.

Residents and motorists near Westview Avenue/Polk Village can an expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours, deputies said.

There is no update on the wounded man’s condition.

“Anyone who has information on today’s Polk Village shooting is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 911,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office appreciates your partnership in the safety of our community.”

