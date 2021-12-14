Sky Cams
Ga. Sec. of State, state agencies release guide on avoiding charity scams

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Rafffensperger and other state agencies released a guide to making online charitable donations.(KSNB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While this is the season for giving, it’s also the season for thieves to attack your wallet.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Rafffensperger and other state agencies released a guide to making online charitable donations.

The guide suggests researching a charity before donating and making sure the charity is receiving the donation rather than a third party, like the online platform you’re donating from.

The guide has several other recommendations to protect your donations this holiday season.

S.C. Department of Education completes review of school library book processes
Tuesday marks 1 year since COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ga., S.C.
Construction firm donates holiday meal packages to families in need