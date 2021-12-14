SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC, in partnership with the Ken Nugent law firm, will be collecting books for kids in 2022!

Drop-off new or gently used books in the lobby at the WTOC station at 1511 Chatham Center Drive in Savannah, Ga.

The books will be primarily for grades K-3 and will be donated to students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

Help WTOC and Ken Nugent give Books to Kids!

