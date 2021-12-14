Jackets needed in the morning, but not this afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not quite as cool this morning compared to Monday!

It's another morning where a jacket would be helpful, but you won't need it in the afternoon! Temperatures top out in the upper 60s. pic.twitter.com/CF42uHdFgg — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) December 14, 2021

Temperatures start out in the upper 30s inland and lower 40s closer to Savannah. We’ll have some clouds around, but no rain. Temperatures warm to the lower 60s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures top out in the mid 60s along the coast this afternoon! There's just a slight chance for a shower over the Golden Isles. pic.twitter.com/HxuMo8X6uu — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 14, 2021

Comfortable weather extends into the evening with 50s returning after dinnertime.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 7.8′ 4:22AM I 1.7′ 10:58AM I 7.3′ 4:48PM

Dry weather and a gradual warmup continues to build in through the work week. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday with afternoon highs near 70 degrees. Rain chances remain slim through the week as afternoon highs hold in the mid 70s away from the coastline Thursday and Friday.

We’ll be watching for another front to move in this coming weekend with 70s sticking around on Saturday afternoon ahead of the front. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be on Sunday, but we could see some rain ahead of the front on Saturday.

Temperatures won’t cool too much behind this front. Afternoon highs will still be in the lower 70s on Sunday and upper 60s on Monday. These will fluctuate a bit as we continue to time out the passing of this front. Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.