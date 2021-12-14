Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Man sentenced for export violation at Port of Savannah

Port of Savannah
Port of Savannah(WTOC | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An Atlanta man has been sentenced in federal court after admitting he attempted to hide firearms in an overseas shipment of goods moving through the Port of Savannah.

Shawn Sabi, 53, was sentenced to 19 months in prison after pleading guilty to Submitting False or Misleading Export Information, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The charges came after federal investigators found a shotgun, a rifle and three handguns hidden in the legs of a shelving unit inside a shipment marked as household goods and personal effects. Investigators also found ammunition and other materials during their March 20-21 search at the ports.

In addition to prison time, Sabi will serve two years of supervised release.

In most cases, it is illegal to export firearms to another country without a federal export license. The U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security confirmed that Sabi does not possess such a license.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
S.C. dad dies in accident while putting up Christmas lights
Calvin Robbins
Arrest made in downtown Savannah arson investigations, according to Savannah Fire
Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges

Latest News

Two people were taken to the hospital after crash Monday night on Ogeechee Road near the...
2 taken to hospital after crash on Ogeechee Rd.
Arrest made in downtown Savannah arson investigations, according to Savannah Fire
Arrest made in downtown Savannah arson investigations, according to Savannah Fire
William "Roddie" Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of Greg McMichael and his...
Jan. 7 sentencing set for men convicted in Arbery killing
South Carolina’s Education Oversight Committee is encouraging the state to use sales-tax...
Recommendations for SC’s education sales tax aimed at getting schools back on track after COVID-disrupted years