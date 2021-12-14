Sky Cams
Savannah Ballet Theatre to present ‘The Nutcracker’

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A beloved holiday tradition in the Hostess City returns this week for the first time in two years.

The Savannah Ballet Theatre’s annual “The Nutcracker” performance is back this year. The Tybee shows are sold out, but you can see the show on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Johnny Mercer Theatre. The first show is at 1 p.m. and the second is at 7 p.m. The 1 p.m. show is sensory-friendly and free to the public. Tickets are available online here.

Abby McCuen with the Savannah Ballet Theatre joined us on Morning Break to talk all about the performances and what’s new this year.

