SCAD, Savannah officials celebrate opening of workforce housing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Affordable, workforce housing in the heart of Savannah’s Historic District is officially opened to those who qualify.

The Savannah College of Art and Design cut the ribbon on 22 units inside what was a former student resident hall on Pulaski Square.

What was known as the Pulaski House, SCAD’s first student housing purchased bay in the early 90′s, is now The Lofts on Pulaski. Inside are now 22 units SCAD said will be rented out at or below market rate.

The space was created under the university’s SCAD SERVE initiative, which seeks to improve quality of life for Savannah residents by focusing on areas of need like food, shelter, clothing and the environment.

There are three different floor plans, all energy efficient according to SCAD.

Those include studio apartments for $775 a month, lofts with two bathrooms for $995 a month and a two bedroom apartment with one and a half bathrooms for $1,075 a month. All rates include utilities.

“Our essential workers aren’t getting second-class accommodations here. They’re getting the best, SCAD-style, just as they deserve,” SCAD President Paula Wallace said.

Located on Pulaski Square in the heart of Savannah’s Historic District, The Lofts are situated in a prime location for downtown workers who qualify for workforce housing, based on Housing and Urban Development standards.

“We, again, have heard regularly from the City that there is a tremendous need for workforce housing, and are addressing that need by being able to do this. We are excited to be able to lead, and hope that others in the City of Savannah will follow suit, such that this will be the first of what is hopefully many,” said Scott Linzey, the director of SCAD SERVE.

“I am so grateful to the Savannah College of Art and Design and President Wallace, because they answered the call. It’s one thing to say it’s a bad situation, it’s something different to do something about it,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

The Savannah College of Art and Design is pairing up with Mia Madison Properties, who will manage The Lofts and tenant applications.

The portal to apply is expected to open later this week. Click here and enter the address for The Lofts on Pulaski, 328 Barnard Street.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.