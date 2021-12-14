Statesboro leaders work on rules for liquor by container sales

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - People gathered in Statesboro Tuesday afternoon to help establish rules for how businesses will be able to sell liquor by container.

Statesboro voters approved a package sales referendum in November. Now, city leaders must establish the rules for who can sell where and when.

People from across Statesboro sat at the table to help set the city’s regulations for selling liquor by package in Statesboro. City attorney Cain Smith explained the state already has some guidelines that limit the hours package stores can be open. It also limits how close they can be to schools, churches, or addiction treatment centers.

He said the city can certainly limit the number of licenses they issue or allow anyone to apply for one.

“We can look at the ordinances in other cities around the state and what they’ve done. It allows us not to repeat some of the mistakes that have been made in the past,” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar said.

The mayor says this group will talk about what the community wants in the rules and pass along that input to the city leaders to draft the final ordinances.

The mayor said there’s not a specific deadline to have the ordinances in place. But he believes they can have it ready by early spring.

The referendum allows package sales Monday through Saturday, but not on Sunday.

