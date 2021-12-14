Taking Care of Business: The Cottage Shop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 2021 marked 75 years in business for The Cottage Shop in Savannah.

“The Cottage Shop is a specialty gift shop. We’ve been around since 1946,” said owner Beverley Reynolds.

A shop that has a little bit of just about everything.

“We carry everything from customize stationary to lamps and things for your home,” Reynolds says.

But perhaps what they’re best known for is giving brides and all their customers a personal hands-on shopping experience.

So, when the pandemic struck, “customers weren’t able to come in and see it and touch it,” Reynolds said.

The Cottage Shop making the decision to shut their doors for nearly two months.

“The pandemic was a little scary. Of course, we were all worried for our own health and I was worried for my employees as well,” Reynolds says.

But as fate would have it, a previously planned upgrade would prove a timely one, “we had recently gone with a great website.”

Giving customers a better online shopping experience and keeping some money coming in.

“We have some great customers. They carried on, shopped local, shopped for our brides,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds says when the time was right, “once it opened back up people wanted to come in and touch and feel. They wanted the interaction; they wanted the customer service.”

The Cottage Shop able to get back to what they do best, with some new tools now at their disposal.

“I think we learned how to be flexible and we hope to be here another 75 years,” said Reynolds.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.