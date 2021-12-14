Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Tips on traveling with kids this holiday season

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Traveling alone can already be stressful, but throw kids into the mix and you may think twice about leaving home for the holidays.

A well-known pediatrician said travel with young children doesn’t have to be overwhelming.

“They say getting there is half the fun, but getting there is half the challenge also when you’re traveling with young children,” pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp said.

From airport anxiety to flying frustration, leaving home for the holidays can take a toll on your mental health, especially when traveling with kids.

“You’re taking a young child to an environment they don’t know. Everything is new. Smells are new. Sights are new and dangers are new,” Karp said.

If you’re flying, Karp said you should set realistic expectations and remember traveling with young children is different than when you’re alone.

Karp said it’s important to keep kids entertained. He suggests having a bag of snacks and toys they haven’t seen before, so they stay interested. And pay attention to their ears, because change in pressure can cause discomfort.

“Having something for your child to drink is really one of the best things you can do,” Karp said.

Once you’ve landed, make the child’s environment familiar by bringing things that make them comfortable at home like stuffed animals, a favorite blanket or a noise maker.

“The more that you can reproduce the things they’re expecting, the better,” Karp said.

If you change time zones, Karp said to get as much sun exposure as you can during the day since it’ll help little bodies get acclimated to new surroundings.

If your child has a hard time sleeping away from home, Karp said to talk to your doctor about the use of melatonin. He said it can help children over the age of 3 get rest.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
S.C. dad dies in accident while putting up Christmas lights
Calvin Robbins
Arrest made in downtown Savannah arson investigations, according to Savannah Fire
Georgia State Patrol is looking into the cause of a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
GSP investigates fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy. 80
A judge set bond Monday morning for Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh along with several...
Judge sets bond for Alex Murdaugh on latest charges

Latest News

Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Michigan suspect’s dad mouths ‘I love you’ to wife in court
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory
In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Prosecutors at Kim Potter trial document her Taser training
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Helicopter crashes on interstate in Louisiana
Jordan Baize saw his piano was still somewhat intact and took a moment to play a Christian hymn...
WATCH: Man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise