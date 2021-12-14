Tuesday marks 1 year since COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Ga., S.C.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Dec. 14 marks a big milestone in Georgia and South Carolina’s fight against the pandemic.

On this date last year – the Coastal Health District was the first site in Georgia to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine when deliveries arrived in Chatham and Glynn counties. Initial supplies of the Pfizer vaccine were limited, and the Coastal Health District worked with local hospitals and other medical providers to make sure workers on the front lines were able to get vaccinated as soon as possible. A representative from the Chatham County Health Department, Memorial Health, Candler and St. Joseph’s each received the first dose of the vaccine that day. South Carolina also got its first doses a year ago as well.

In the beginning, demand for the shots far exceeded supply, but the vaccination program steadily expanded. Today there are three vaccines authorized in the U.S. and plenty of vaccine available for all Georgia residents aged 5 and older.

Today, 52-percent of Georgians are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 51-percent of everyone eligible in South Carolina are fully vaccinated. Around 60-percent of all Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccine anniversary comes as the U.S. is set to pass 50 million COVID-19 cases. About 800,000 people here have died as a result of the virus. Georgia is close to passing 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The state will soon pass 26,000 deaths in the last two years.

South Carolina has recorded 930,000 confirmed and probable cases since March of 2020, and more than 14,000 deaths.

While there is no longer a shortage of vaccine, some residents are still hesitant about getting vaccinated.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages five and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. To schedule an appointment through public health, go to chdcovidvax.org, or call the Coastal Health District Vaccine Call Center at 912-230-5506 on Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To find vaccination sites anywhere in the state of Georgia, go to vaccinefinder.org.

