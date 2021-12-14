Varnville man charged with murder after shooting on Dec. 11

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office said a 35-year-old man has been charged with murder after a shooting on Dec. 11.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the are of Stone and Patrick Road and Dunbar Lane in Varnville on Dec. 11. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect approached deputies with his hands in the air advising he was the shooter and that he was also the person who called 911.

Kendall Allan Albany, 31 years old, from Varnville, was arrested and charged with murder.

The victim, a 35-year-old male, was transported to Hampton Regional Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office through the following options: (803) 914-2200, Toll Free Tip Line: (866) 942-1120, Email: sheriffcrimewatch@hamptoncountysc.org or in person. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.