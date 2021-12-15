Candler Co. students collect food for families in need

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in Candler County have a chance Saturday to get a helping hand for their Christmas dinner.

WTOC talked to one of the young organizers about what they’re doing and why.

The Metter Chamber’s Candler Youth Leadership has been working on this for months, getting donations together to help those less fortunate.

Some of the last food packages came in today. The Chamber and its Youth Leadership found sponsors to purchase pre-packaged bags that would give families the basics of a Christmas meal. Community leaders say families already face struggles around the holidays and food like this helps lighten their load.

“With COVID, and gasoline being so expensive, you can’t know. They might pretend that everything’s fine, but you have no idea what’s going on in their life at all,” said Brooke Willis with Candler Youth Leadership.

They have roughly 200 bags of food right now, but they’ll take donations up until Friday and use that to buy as many last minute bags for a drive through pick up this weekend.

They’ll make the distribution this Saturday at the train depot in downtown Metter starting at 8:30 and they’ll go until they’re out of food.

