Computer system upgrades could hinder Georgia license renewals

Sample Georgia driver's license(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Dec. 30, the Georgia Department of Revenue will begin a computer system upgrade to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Due to the upgrade, vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-services and tag renewal kiosks, will be unavailable starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 through Jan. 3.

Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew before Dec. 30 to avoid delays.

What to expect during the upgrade process:

  • County tag offices and the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions.
  • All online motor vehicle-related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable.
  • Motor vehicle self-service kiosks will be unavailable.

How will this impact Georgia motor vehicle owners and drivers?

  • Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 5 p.m.
  • Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration (ETR) transactions and emergency temporary operating permits (TOPs) over New Year’s weekend.
  • Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records.

All DDS customer service centers will be closed Jan. 1 and all state offices will be closed Jan. 3 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Both agencies will be open and fully operational on Jan. 4.

From reports by WALB and WGCL/CBS46

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

