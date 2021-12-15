Deputies identify man wanted for shooting at Beaufort Co. neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have identified a 23-year-old man who is wanted for a shooting that left one person injured in a neighborhood in Beaufort County.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Gilbert Hanners Jr. of Beaufort on an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Westview Avenue in Polk Village on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said when they arrived they found the male victim who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

“The scene was secured and Emergency Medical Services transported the wounded man to Beaufort Memorial Hospital,” the sheriff’s office said. “It was learned that the subject responsible for the shooting fled the area before deputies arrived.”

A report states that investigators learned that the shooting was a targeted incident, and the suspect was identified as Hanners.

“Investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and obtained warrants for Hanners Jr. for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime and Aggravated Breach of Peace,” BCSO officials said.

So far, efforts to locate Hanners have been unsuccessful, investigators said.

“Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of wanted subject Gilbert Hanners Jr. is encouraged to contact SSgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward,” the sheriff’s office said.

The wounded victim has since been transferred from BMH to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he remains hospitalized. There is no update on his condition.

