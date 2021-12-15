Doug Weathers will be inducted into Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC legend Doug Weathers will be a 2022 Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee.

Weathers was a driving force at WTOC for over 40 years in multiple roles.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) represents over 500 radio and television stations across the state.

Since its inception, the GAB Hall of Fame has inducted 93 broadcasters. Consideration for this honor is given to broadcasters with a minimum of 20 years in broadcasting with a tie to Georgia; went to school, lived, or worked in the state, a solid record of achievement including rating dominance and local/national awards, and a history of dedication to the communities they serve.

