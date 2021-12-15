Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Doug Weathers will be inducted into Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Doug Weathers
Doug Weathers(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC legend Doug Weathers will be a 2022 Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee.

Weathers was a driving force at WTOC for over 40 years in multiple roles.

RELATED STORY >>>> Celebrating 65 Years: The team that Doug Weathers built

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) represents over 500 radio and television stations across the state.

Since its inception, the GAB Hall of Fame has inducted 93 broadcasters. Consideration for this honor is given to broadcasters with a minimum of 20 years in broadcasting with a tie to Georgia; went to school, lived, or worked in the state, a solid record of achievement including rating dominance and local/national awards, and a history of dedication to the communities they serve.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port of Savannah
Man sentenced for export violation at Port of Savannah
Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
Deadly shooting on East 64th Street was accidental, involved a toddler
Two people were taken to the hospital after crash Monday night on Ogeechee Road near the...
2 taken to hospital after crash on Ogeechee Rd.
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
WATCH: CTE results of former NFL player authorities say killed 6 in SC to be released

Latest News

Fabulous Equinox Orchestra
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performs holiday music at senior care facilities
Graysen Asterman, Freshman Calvary Day School
Local teen donates 500 socks to homeless
Savannah Feed the Hungry will hold its 13th annual Christmas Holiday Dinner on Thursday, Dec....
Feed the Hungry: Toy assistance registration, Christmas Holiday Dinner info
A construction firm gives back to the community during the holiday season.
Construction firm donates holiday meal packages to families in need