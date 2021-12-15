Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performs holiday music at senior care facilities

SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra hit the road in their hometown again Wednesday to visit several senior care facilities and play short pop-up shows featuring Christmas music.

The band plays mostly out of town and decided to give back to seniors locally as part of their Equinox Global Mission in which they use music to do good.

An Equinox quintet performed holiday favorites at Thrive on Skidaway Island as well as senior centers on Savannah’s Southside and in Pooler.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful to have live music after the pandemic. They are a joy. I’m enjoying it immensely and singing along. It’s wonderful,” Joan Fraser said.

“The holidays are special and as Clay pointed out a couple of days ago, these people were literally just trapped through all of Covid, they couldn’t have visitors, they couldn’t leave. So, our little campaign, R and R, Reminisce and Restore, this is just part of it. Just coming in and showing these folks some love, spending some time with them. And the songs are timeless, they really bring back so many great memories. They’re fun for us to play and I think even more fun for them to hear,” said Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson.

The Equinox band played a similar set of shows earlier this month and plans to continue doing them periodically in the New Year.

They are also raising money for local charities through this website.

