Feed the Hungry: Toy assistance registration, Christmas Holiday Dinner info

Savannah Feed the Hungry will hold its 13th annual Christmas Holiday Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.(WTOC (custom credit))
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry is getting ready to hold its annual Christmas Holiday Dinner next week.

The event will include live entertainment, a kid’s corner, toy giveaway and a sit down hot meal dinner. It’s happening Thursday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center.

Feed the Hungry will also hold its Toy Assistance Registration for families in need on Dec. 17 and Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Empowerment Center located at 4704 Augusta Road in Garden City. The toys will be given out at FTH’s annual Christmas Holiday Dinner on Dec. 23. You must first register online for the Holiday Toy Assistance by clicking here.

For more information, call 912-436-7380.

