Jasper Co. deputy helps stop motel fire from spreading, saving lives

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Jasper County deputy is being praised for helping stop a motel fire from becoming a disaster.

Almost immediately after we got to the motel someone called Staff Sargent Williams a hometown hero.

That word hero, isn’t one he would use to describe himself, but you can see the motel security footage. Williams, figuring out there was a fire and then going to door to door to make sure the surrounding rooms were empty. Wednesday, he saw the damaged rooms for the first time since this night.

“This is... this is really heartbreaking because someone really could lose their life and I didn’t even imagine that this was this much damage,” said Staff Sargent Charles Williams, Jasper County sheriff’s deputy.

With a bit of luck and a sense of duty, nobody at this hotel was injured in the fire Sunday.

“This is the room that we was told that someone was staying in and like, I said thank God that he wasn’t staying here at the time.”

Staff Sargent Williams was driving by toward the end of his shift when he realized something wasn’t right.

“First I thought it was fog, but when I downed my window and actually smelled and saw the smoke coming from the top of that room 234, I knew something was wrong at the time.”

So he took action, knocking on doors to make sure nearby rooms were evacuated.

“He knocked at the door and when I stepped out the door he said there’s a fire and pointed upstairs,” said Robert York, Night Manager of Knights Inn Motel.

A few minutes later...

“When they opened that door, that’s when the world lit up.”

The fire started in room 234, York lives in 235.

“My room’s right beside it. I can’t go back to my room, I got no power or nothing else and now I got to switch all my stuff out the room, but I thought it was going to be worse from what it was.”

Thanks to Williams, it wasn’t. And if you ask him, he was just doing the job.

“If they want to consider me as a hero that’s fine, but I’m just doing my job. I just love to serve and protect people and help people,” Staff Sargent Williams said.

Staff Sargent Williams estimates he got 10 people out of their rooms Sunday night.

