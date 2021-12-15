Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Kraft will pay you not to make cheesecake for Christmas

Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so...
Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kraft is having trouble making enough cream cheese to keep store shelves filled this year, so the company wants to pay you not to buy it for your cheesecake.

In the production shortage turned promotion, participants register on a special website and this Friday and Saturday, Kraft will pick up to 18,000 winners.

People will be able to submit receipts for ingredients used in some other type of holiday treat and get reimbursed up to $20.

Kraft says it saw demand for its Philadelphia Cream Cheese spike 18 percent last year as more people baked at home.

That demand remained steady throughout 2021, helping to fuel the shortage going on now.

Kraft says it’s pumping money into production and hopes to make enough cream cheese for everyone who wants it soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port of Savannah
Man sentenced for export violation at Port of Savannah
Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
Deadly shooting on East 64th Street was accidental, involved a toddler
Two people were taken to the hospital after crash Monday night on Ogeechee Road near the...
2 taken to hospital after crash on Ogeechee Rd.
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
WATCH: CTE results of former NFL player authorities say killed 6 in SC to be released

Latest News

USPS holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching
USPS holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching
Candler County Sheriff's Office helped gather bikes for area kids this Christmas.
Metter children get new wheels this Christmas
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
In Kentucky, Biden sees firsthand toll of storm destruction