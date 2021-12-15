Liberty County man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A 20-year-old man from Liberty County faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to making and possessing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney David Estes.

Officials said Jasiri Hutchison of Hinesville will also have to register as a sex offender and serve 15 years of supervised release after completing his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Court documents show Hutchison typically portrayed himself as a young girl in online interactions with children, and would coerce them into sending increasingly sexualized images of themselves.

Hutchison admitted to possessing more than 600 explicit images of children.

