Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Liberty County man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

Liberty County man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography
Liberty County man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography(WAVE 3 News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A 20-year-old man from Liberty County faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to making and possessing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney David Estes.

Officials said Jasiri Hutchison of Hinesville will also have to register as a sex offender and serve 15 years of supervised release after completing his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Court documents show Hutchison typically portrayed himself as a young girl in online interactions with children, and would coerce them into sending increasingly sexualized images of themselves.

Hutchison admitted to possessing more than 600 explicit images of children.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port of Savannah
Man sentenced for export violation at Port of Savannah
Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
Deadly shooting on East 64th Street was accidental, involved a toddler
Two people were taken to the hospital after crash Monday night on Ogeechee Road near the...
2 taken to hospital after crash on Ogeechee Rd.
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
WATCH: CTE results of former NFL player authorities say killed 6 in SC to be released

Latest News

USPS holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching
USPS holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performs holiday music at senior care facilities
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performs holiday music at senior care facilities
Metter children get new wheels this Christmas
Metter children get new wheels this Christmas
South Carolina State University will welcome President Joe Biden Friday as its commencement...
‘A great day to be a bulldog’: SC State prepares for Biden visit
Security video shows two people drawing a swastika and writing slurs in a driveway in the...
Police investigating sidewalk chalk vandalisms in Savannah neighborhood