Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Local teen donates 500 socks to homeless

The Calvary Day freshman was inspired by a recent class project
Graysen Asterman, Freshman Calvary Day School
Graysen Asterman, Freshman Calvary Day School(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It all started as a class assignment.

“In my religion world views class, we had to come up with and complete a community service project.”

For her project, freshman Graysen Asterman stuck to a topic she’s passionate about.

“I love socks!”

Something she would soon find, not everyone has such easy access too.

“One of the least donated items to the homeless shelters are socks,” Asterman said.

So, she sent out a wish list to friends and family, and to her surprise.

“They ordered a lot of socks. Like every day there was another package of like five pairs of socks, five packs of socks. It was a lot,” said Asterman.

500 pairs in total.

“I’m just so proud to know her,” Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan said collecting that donation.

“500 socks from some young people who get it. They get it,” said Wilder-Bryan.

Socks the Alderwoman will be handing out to the homeless.

“You will not believe the joy that’s going to put on people’s face.”

While the socks will warm their feet, the messages that come with them will likely do much more.

“These handwritten notes are a touch of magic. So, not only are they going to be getting these socks they’re going to know that somebody was thinking about them at least 500 times.”

Notes that read ‘You are enough. Always have and always will be,’ and ‘You have more strength than you realize.’

Reminding those who receive these socks who they really are and reminding all of us what we can be by simply putting one foot in front of the other.

“Getting a wish list, and getting some socks, buying some tags, can make a very big difference in people’s lives,” said Asterman.

Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan has invited Asterman to help hand out those socks over the weekend and both are already looking for more ways to give back

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port of Savannah
Man sentenced for export violation at Port of Savannah
Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
Deadly shooting on East 64th Street was accidental, involved a toddler
Two people were taken to the hospital after crash Monday night on Ogeechee Road near the...
2 taken to hospital after crash on Ogeechee Rd.
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
WATCH: CTE results of former NFL player authorities say killed 6 in SC to be released

Latest News

Doug Weathers
Doug Weathers will be inducted into Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performs holiday music at senior care facilities
Savannah Feed the Hungry will hold its 13th annual Christmas Holiday Dinner on Thursday, Dec....
Feed the Hungry: Toy assistance registration, Christmas Holiday Dinner info
A construction firm gives back to the community during the holiday season.
Construction firm donates holiday meal packages to families in need