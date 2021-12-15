Local teen donates 500 socks to homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It all started as a class assignment.

“In my religion world views class, we had to come up with and complete a community service project.”

For her project, freshman Graysen Asterman stuck to a topic she’s passionate about.

“I love socks!”

Something she would soon find, not everyone has such easy access too.

“One of the least donated items to the homeless shelters are socks,” Asterman said.

So, she sent out a wish list to friends and family, and to her surprise.

“They ordered a lot of socks. Like every day there was another package of like five pairs of socks, five packs of socks. It was a lot,” said Asterman.

500 pairs in total.

“I’m just so proud to know her,” Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan said collecting that donation.

“500 socks from some young people who get it. They get it,” said Wilder-Bryan.

Socks the Alderwoman will be handing out to the homeless.

“You will not believe the joy that’s going to put on people’s face.”

While the socks will warm their feet, the messages that come with them will likely do much more.

“These handwritten notes are a touch of magic. So, not only are they going to be getting these socks they’re going to know that somebody was thinking about them at least 500 times.”

Notes that read ‘You are enough. Always have and always will be,’ and ‘You have more strength than you realize.’

Reminding those who receive these socks who they really are and reminding all of us what we can be by simply putting one foot in front of the other.

“Getting a wish list, and getting some socks, buying some tags, can make a very big difference in people’s lives,” said Asterman.

Alderwoman Wilder-Bryan has invited Asterman to help hand out those socks over the weekend and both are already looking for more ways to give back

