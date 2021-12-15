Metter children get new wheels this Christmas

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens and dozens of youngsters in Metter will have new bicycles as part of their Christmas, thanks to a large community effort.

Between people donating bikes or donating cash, sheriff’s deputies were able to collect numerous bikes to help brighten Christmas for plenty of local children.

Deputies and volunteers sorted through the bikes collected for Operation Bike Drop. They bought out several nearby stores to get a collection of colors and sizes for kids in a range of ages. They started the project last year and are happy for it to get so much support.

“That’s one of the ideas for doing this, giving back to the community but especially helping out families that may not be able to provide as much this year,” said Capt. Justin Wells, with the Candler County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to getting the tires pumped and ready for the road, they’re also registering the serial numbers in case a bike is lost or stolen. If they find it, they can get it back to the family, so they can enjoy it long past the holidays. They’ll start this distribution Thursday.

