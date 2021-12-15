Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Metter children get new wheels this Christmas

Candler County Sheriff's Office helped gather bikes for area kids this Christmas.
Candler County Sheriff's Office helped gather bikes for area kids this Christmas.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens and dozens of youngsters in Metter will have new bicycles as part of their Christmas, thanks to a large community effort.

Between people donating bikes or donating cash, sheriff’s deputies were able to collect numerous bikes to help brighten Christmas for plenty of local children.

Deputies and volunteers sorted through the bikes collected for Operation Bike Drop. They bought out several nearby stores to get a collection of colors and sizes for kids in a range of ages. They started the project last year and are happy for it to get so much support.

“That’s one of the ideas for doing this, giving back to the community but especially helping out families that may not be able to provide as much this year,” said Capt. Justin Wells, with the Candler County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to getting the tires pumped and ready for the road, they’re also registering the serial numbers in case a bike is lost or stolen. If they find it, they can get it back to the family, so they can enjoy it long past the holidays. They’ll start this distribution Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port of Savannah
Man sentenced for export violation at Port of Savannah
Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
Deadly shooting on East 64th Street was accidental, involved a toddler
Two people were taken to the hospital after crash Monday night on Ogeechee Road near the...
2 taken to hospital after crash on Ogeechee Rd.
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
WATCH: CTE results of former NFL player authorities say killed 6 in SC to be released

Latest News

It’s the busy season for the United States Postal Service as they work to deliver billions of...
USPS holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching
Doug Weathers
Doug Weathers will be inducted into Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra
Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performs holiday music at senior care facilities
Graysen Asterman, Freshman Calvary Day School
Local teen donates 500 socks to homeless