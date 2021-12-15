Sky Cams
MUSC: First three cases of omicron variant confirmed in SC

The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials say it’s only a matter of time.(WIS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Scientists at the Medical University of South Carolina have identified three cases of the omicron variant.

Medical officials say scientists have been continuously processing positive COVID-19 samples on a weekly basis to check for mutations and variants. The cases were found this week.

Officials did not say where the cases were documented.

Experts will be briefing the public on the variant at 12:30 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

