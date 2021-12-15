Sky Cams
New Georgia Freedom Caucus seeks right turn in state policy

FILE - Georgia State Rep. Philip Singleton, R-Sharpsburg, speaks, to a legislative committee on...
FILE - Georgia State Rep. Philip Singleton, R-Sharpsburg, speaks, to a legislative committee on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. Singleton and seven other lawmakers on Tuesday, Dec. 14 announced they were organizing a state-level Freedom Caucus to push for more conservative policy in the Georgia General Assembly, saying it would be modeled on the House Freedom Caucus in Congress. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)(Jeff Amy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A group of Georgia Republican lawmakers are launching a Freedom Caucus in the Georgia General Assembly.

They want to move outcomes to the political right even as the majority GOP-legislature prepares for an election-year session that could be dominated by appeals to Republican primary voters.

Eight Republicans introduced themselves as members of the first-ever state level Freedom Caucus on Tuesday. A national group promised the Georgia affiliate would be the first of many, with lawmakers from more than a dozen other states gathered Tuesday in Atlanta to discuss forming their own state-level groups.

Many members of the Georgia group are at odds with the current Republican legislative leadership.

