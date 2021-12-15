Police investigating sidewalk chalk vandalisms in Savannah neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Security video shows two people drawing a swastika and writing slurs in a driveway in the Spring Lake neighborhood in the Highlands area of Savannah. Now people want to know who’s responsible.

We’ve pulled a police report that indicates one of the victims believes people in that neighborhood have been targeted because of their race or nationality.

So far, we’ve learned police have taken at least one report, filed Monday, after a man living in the Spring Lake subdivision noticed a swastika written in chalk on his driveway.

“It’s not a joke, it’s not a prank, it’s not a hoax, it’s serious and it’s degrading and disrespectful,” said Kenneth Williams.

Kenneth Williams says he thinks someone drew the offensive symbol on his driveway sometime overnight Sunday into Monday morning this week. Williams noticed it as he was taking his kids to school.

“My 7-year old saw it.”

Williams says his daughter didn’t know what it meant at the time, but knew it upset him.

“She saw the anger in my... from me, and it was hard for me to kind of explain what was going on, what it was all about.”

Driving back through the neighborhood after dropping his kids off at school, he noticed his property wasn’t the only one targeted.

“I noticed a couple of houses down, their driveway was tagged as well.”

Security video shows two people drawing a swastika and slurs on a driveway. Williams called police and filed a report, telling the officer he believed his home and others had been targeted because of race or nationality.

“That’s the only, only justification. I spoke with a neighbor, she has some concerns as well, too.”

WTOC asked Williams if he believes this is a hate crime, he said he believes it is.

A Savannah Police spokesperson says the department is taking these incidents seriously and assigning a detective to check on the various cases in the Spring Lake subdivision.

