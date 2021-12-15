Top Teacher: Jan Avila

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jan Avila doesn’t always like the spotlight.

She teaches at Effingham College and Career Academy and has over 30 years in the classroom.

“Mathematics is not so much about arithmetic skills, but it’s about concepts and it varies,” Avila said. “Every day you can find new things that it applies to.”

Avila says the biggest thing to help students learn is knowing you want them to succeed. By not letting them sell themselves short.

“That is an absolute must, you do need to reach out to the student, if you cannot reach out to the students, you will not be able to get them to learn,” she said. “If you don’t have that connection with the student, they will shut down. and not come to you at all.”

“Ms. Avila is a fabulous teacher, because she is persistently driven, to get these students to succeed. Whether it’s here at the school, on SAT’s or AP tests, she is driven and going to make sure they do not fail,” Principal Brigid Nesmith said.

“I am uncomfortable talking about my private life, but I will say I am here, because of you, all of you,” Avila said. “And even though I may be stern at times, I want them to make sure they get what they need.”

