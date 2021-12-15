USPS holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the busy season for the United States Postal Service as they work to deliver billions of holiday letters and packages all over the country as quickly as possible.

Shipping deadlines for the U.S. Postal Service are fast approaching. The postmaster in Savannah says when it comes to sending those cards or packages to loved ones, there’s no time like the present.

Here’s a look at shipping deadlines for the Postal Service if you’re trying to get items to friends or family by next Saturday.

If you’re shipping items First-Class, you’ll want to do so by this Friday, the 17th. The deadline for Priority Mail shipping is the 18th, and via Priority Mail Express is the 23rd.

WTOC spoke with several people at the post office who were happy they still had time to get items to family by Christmas.

“I didn’t even know about it. I’m so glad I kinda got on it. I meant to mail this Monday,” said Rudd Long who was mailing a package to a family member.

Savannah’s postmaster says fortunately, his office has the staffing needed to meet the increased holiday volume and shipping deadlines.

“We have worked diligently all year long to make sure that our staffing levels are where we need it to accommodate the increased volumes, package volumes that we experience every year during peak season...is what we call it here inside the post office, it’s peak season. And it’s very important that we have that level that it currently is,” said Savannah Postmaster John Bolton.

Bolton recommends making sure packages are prepared and ready to go, securely sealed with legible writing on the outside, to help things run smoothly when you bring them in to be mailed.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.