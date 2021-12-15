Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

WEDNESDAY | Warmer temperatures, more clouds are in the forecast!

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Temperatures are warmer-than-average this morning; generally in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. A few sprinkles are possible.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s between 1 and 3 p.m. this afternoon. A partly, to mostly, cloudy sky rules the forecast this evening as temperatures cool into the 60s, and eventually, 50s later tonight.

We begin Thursday with a similar mix of clear sky and clouds, along with warmer-than-average morning temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

Record high temperatures are possible Saturday afternoon and Savannah may peak in the lower 80s.

A cold front brings much cooler air into the forecast Sunday into early next work-week along with a couple opportunities for rain.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitemarsh restaurant owner killed in motorcycle crash
Port of Savannah
Man sentenced for export violation at Port of Savannah
Deadly shooting on East 64th Street was accidental, involved a toddler
Two people were taken to the hospital after crash Monday night on Ogeechee Road near the...
2 taken to hospital after crash on Ogeechee Rd.
Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams shot six people, killing five before taking his own...
WATCH: CTE results of former NFL player authorities say killed 6 in SC to be released

Latest News

Getting warmer
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 12-14-2021
First Alert Weather
Jackets needed in the morning, but not this afternoon!
Warmth builds, rain holds off this week
Andrew's Tuesday AM forecast 12.14 2