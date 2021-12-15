WEDNESDAY | Warmer temperatures, more clouds are in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Temperatures are warmer-than-average this morning; generally in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. A few sprinkles are possible.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s between 1 and 3 p.m. this afternoon. A partly, to mostly, cloudy sky rules the forecast this evening as temperatures cool into the 60s, and eventually, 50s later tonight.

We begin Thursday with a similar mix of clear sky and clouds, along with warmer-than-average morning temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

Record high temperatures are possible Saturday afternoon and Savannah may peak in the lower 80s.

A cold front brings much cooler air into the forecast Sunday into early next work-week along with a couple opportunities for rain.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

