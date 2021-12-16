Benjamin Jones collection on display at Laney Contemporary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have a few more days to see the incredible work of a local artist whose work has been seen all over the world.

Benjamin Jones’ collection of drawings and sculptures is on display now at the Laney Contemporary gallery (1810 Mills B Lane Blvd, Fl. 2, Savannah).

Jones, a Tybee Island resident, brings a colorful display of sculptures and paintings that reflect the connections between past events in his life and current energy. You’ll see eccentric rabbits, skulls, and elephants - items he rediscovered during the pandemic after thrifting them more than a decade ago. He used paper maché and colorful pins to create these works, giving the viewer a unique experience of nostalgia.

This exhibit was originally supposed to open in April of 2020, then the pandemic hit.

WTOC spoke with Jones himself about his display, as well as the owner of the gallery.

“I love my work. It’s beautiful and colorful and fun and serious and maybe the viewer will take something away, make the world better. See life better. What we’re going through now, a lot of people are depressed right now, and they need a lift,” said Benjamin Jones, local artist.

“When we had to postpone it , it was really hard. We had to postpone it three times. We’re just thrilled to be able to present the work now. Seeing it in person is very different than seeing it online or in photographs. It’s really a treat to see it, all the detail in Benjamin’s work, and we provide a fun experience here,” said Susan Laney, Owner of Laney Contemporary.

Jones’ work will be on display at Laney Contemporary until Dec. 22, 2021. For more information, click here.

