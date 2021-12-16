Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after school threat posted on social media

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has an initial suspect in custody in connection to an anonymous threat at William James Middle School.

While the investigation is still ongoing, investigators believe the suspect acted alone.

The school district says while the school district has downgraded the alert at the school, and William James Middle will operate on a normal schedule for the remainder of the week, administrators will remain vigilant in its focus on school safety.

Initially, the school district said they would have heightened security measures on Dec. 16 and 17 after an anonymous social media threat against the school was reported by students on Wednesday.

The district reports on Wednesday, an anonymous Instagram account sent messages to multiple student accounts asking students to follow the site. The site’s content featured a post which threatened that a shooting would take place at the school on Thursday or Friday, which are the last two days of the first semester.

Bulloch County Schools immediately contacted law enforcement.

The school district asks parents to educate children about proper digital citizenship and to take time to know more about school safety by visiting the school district’s website.

Threats of any kind against a school are a crime, and the school district says they will result in legal action and school discipline.

Bulloch County Schools always encourages students and adults to say something if you see something. You can Immediately report crime tips or suspicious activity at a school to a school administrator, a trusted adult, or contact law enforcement tip lines.

You can call the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office at 912.764.1771 or email tips@bullochsheriff.com. Contact the Statesboro Police Department by texting TIPSSPD plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or report tips online at statesboropd.com. You can also contact the Bulloch County Schools Safety Department at 912.212.8891 or email lmashburn@bullochschools.org.

