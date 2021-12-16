Sky Cams
Bulloch Co. superintendent addresses recent school threats, arrests

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Separate threats involving two Bulloch County schools have suspects in custody.

The superintendent says they’re not tolerating threats of any kind. He says deadly incidents around the country prompt them to take every threat seriously.

Things outside William James Middle School appeared normal by late Thursday morning. The school district announced Wednesday evening that a suspect was in custody after students reported a threat made earlier in the day. District leaders did not elaborate on the arrest, but focused today on zero tolerance.

“We’re a school system. People come here to learn. Parents deserve to know their students are safe,” said Superintendent Charles Wilson.

The superintendent noted school shootings across the country force the district to treat all situations as if they could turn deadly too.

“Threats are not okay. Threats against our schools or our employees are definitely not okay. We’re just going to deal with them in a swift and appropriate manner.”

Just one day earlier, Mill Creek Elementary went under lockdown for threats made against a school staffer by someone away from the campus. Police arrested Jeffrey Shuman of Nevils on a charge of terroristic threats.

Shuman remains in the Bulloch County jail. Authorities are not releasing information about the suspect in the William James case because he or she is a minor.

