CAT giving away 10 free rides to vaccinated customers throughout December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One year after the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out in Savannah, the effort to get residents vaccinated continues.

All month long, Chatham Area Transit is still encouraging you to get the vaccine by giving out free rides on CAT’s fixed-route buses and paratransit service.

The program started on Dec. 1, and now midway through, CAT says the response has already exceeded expectations. Nearly 400 people have taken advantage of the program so far, and there’s still time left. All you have to do is take your vaccination card and I.D. to the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center Ticket Window at 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue and you will receive a 10-free ride card. The 10 rides can be used anytime on CAT’s fixed-route buses or, if you are already a customer, they can be used for CAT’s paratransit service and CAT Mobility.

You must be fully vaccinated to receive the free rides, which means one dose of the Johnson and Johnson or two doses of Moderna or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“We decided to start this up to reward those who went ahead and got the vaccine and also as a way to encourage those who had not gotten the vaccine to go ahead and do that to help keep them safe and help keep other riders safe as well,” said Eric Curl, Chatham Area Transit.

The free ride card and ticket book can be loaded to your smartphone if you have the Token Transit mobile ticketing app.

You only have until Dec. 31, 2021 to get your 10 free rides but they do not have to be used in the month of December, they can be used at anytime.

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.