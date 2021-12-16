Chatham County sheriff presented award from U.S. Coast Guard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A surprise award for Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher.

The commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security presented the Meritorious Public Service Award to him on Thursday.

The award comes after the sheriff’s office allowed special agents to use their training facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheriff Wilcher says he thought that he was going to watch the coast guard decommission a ship today. Instead, he was honored with an award.

“I’ve always taken under advisement when I took office to help people in this community and the Coast Guard is part of the community. The Air Force, any other military base here is always a part of the community just like the other agencies here so it’s just something that we do. We want to make sure everybody gets the proper training and the proper place to do the training so that they can better themselves,” Sheriff Wilcher said.

Sheriff Wilcher says it was a great honor to receive the award.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.