Claxton man charged with murdering girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE (December 16, 2021): A Claxton man has been arrested for the death of his girlfriend’s baby.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old Daequan Roberts is charged with murder, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

His girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby died from blunt force trauma injuries in November.

Roberts was taken into custody during a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol in Bulloch County based on arrest warrants previously obtained by the GBI.

Roberts was booked into the Evans County Jail.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a 10-month-old in Claxton.

According to a news release from the GBI, the Evans County sheriff asked the GBI to assist with the investigation.

According to law enforcement, the child’s mother’s boyfriend brought the child to Evans Memorial Hospital when the child became unresponsive. Hospital personnel provided medical treatment, but the child died.

A GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

