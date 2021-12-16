Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Claxton man charged with murdering girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby

(WPTA)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE (December 16, 2021): A Claxton man has been arrested for the death of his girlfriend’s baby.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old Daequan Roberts is charged with murder, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

His girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby died from blunt force trauma injuries in November.

Roberts was taken into custody during a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol in Bulloch County based on arrest warrants previously obtained by the GBI.

Roberts was booked into the Evans County Jail.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of a 10-month-old in Claxton.

According to a news release from the GBI, the Evans County sheriff asked the GBI to assist with the investigation.

According to law enforcement, the child’s mother’s boyfriend brought the child to Evans Memorial Hospital when the child became unresponsive. Hospital personnel provided medical treatment, but the child died.

A GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after school threat posted on social media
Security video shows two people drawing a swastika and writing slurs in a driveway in the...
Police investigating sidewalk chalk vandalisms in Savannah neighborhood
Manita Nevels and her son Romell Williams
Pooler mother pleads for leads in son’s murder after gravesite vandalized
Hospital emergency
Ga. marks youngest COVID death and a year of vaccinations
A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy Lowcountry highway last week. It’s the second...
SCAD, Savannah officials celebrate opening of workforce housing

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
Biden presents 3 soldiers with top military award for valor
*
Tybee’s new fire chief discusses goals for the department
Town hall meeting this Saturday in Statesboro
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all three of the first...
State’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says