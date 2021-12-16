Employed Georgians reaches record high, but many industries still facing staffing shortages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s unemployment rate has hit the lowest number on record for a second month in a row.

Governor Brian Kemp’s office released an update Thursday that the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent in November. That’s down by three tenths of a point from 3.1 percent in October. It remains lower than the national rate of 4.2 percent and marks the 19th consecutive month the rate has dropped.

The number of employed Georgians has hit its highest number ever, beating pre-pandemic levels by more than 3,000. But Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says new job creation is still growing faster than new workers entering the labor force.

Despite the recovery we’re seeing numbers-wise, many industries are still facing staffing shortages. Health care, retail, accommodations and food services all top the list of industries with the most job openings in Georgia. In Savannah, several groups are hoping to close the gaps in the hospitality industry.

In Coastal Georgia, the unemployment numbers are continuing to drop. The latest numbers from October show that Savannah has a 2.3 percent unemployment rate, which is nearly cut in half from October last year.

A low unemployment rate combined with a high number of jobs is causing concern for some local industries, especially hospitality. So, the Opportunity Center at Goodwill in Savannah will be hosting a career fair on Thursday, Dec. 16 that will be focused on hospitality jobs. There will be several local companies on-site, including the Westin Savannah, Savannah Marriot Riverfront and The Landings Club. They are looking to fill more than 100 positions for a wide range of jobs, including front desk workers, servers, housekeeping, tennis attendant, human resources and marketing.

“It is so important because we have guests that would love to come to our city, they would like to come here for an experience and we need those great employees to exceed expectations,” said Gloria Sanders, Goodwill Career Advancement Trainer.

Most of the jobs available during Thursday’s career fair will be entry level pay, but some of them could pay up to $23 per hour.

If you are looking for a job, you can stop by the Goodwill Opportunity Center located at 7220 Sallie Mood Drive in Savannah from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your resume with you or, if you don’t have one, they can help you create one while you are there.

