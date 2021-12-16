Former pastor speaks after historic Savannah church demolished

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have an update on a story we first brought you last week about the demolition of a Savannah church.

We’ve heard from several historians they believe the building had some historical significance, with ties to the civil rights movement. The pastor who most recently preached there believed that, too.

Pastor Eric Jackson led Faith on the Move Ministries at this site nearly 20 years. Jackson shared how he felt when he learned his old church on East Broad was being demolished.

“I was, to say the least, I was shocked to hear that they were actually tearing the building down,” Jackson said.

Jackson explained he didn’t even think that was possible, given the church’s history. Jackson added he was under the impression that the church would be spared and used by another congregation when they sold it about four years ago to a local company.

“It’s more than just a building. It’s more than just a building, I would say, because of the simple fact that if you go back and you look at the rich history that we have in our city...that building would’ve played a great role in the history of Savannah.”

Jackson says while cleaning the church out when his ministry took it over in 1999, he found some papers that indicated civil rights icons like Andrew Young and Martin Luther King, Jr. had visited the sanctuary in 1967.

As for the structure itself, the demolition was done within a week. Now there’s just a cleared lot, bordered by fencing with some heavy machinery still on site.

Records we pulled from city files revealed Savannah Code Compliance cited the property multiple times in recent months, noting damage to the roof and windows and improper boarding of openings.

As for what the future of the property holds, city records show the current owner has not submitted any building plans yet. The property is owned by a local corporation. WTOC called the company’s leader to see why the church was demolished and he declined comment.

