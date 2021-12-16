Mulch fall leaves for better soil

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It seems like all the trees that normally lose leaves this time of year have done so in the past couple weeks. But don’t just throw them away. Let Mom Nature do the hard work while you reap the benefit - better soil.

It’s that time of year! Temperatures have trended cooler, and leaves are falling. But before you purchase trash bags and get rid of the leaves that have fallen throughout your yard, consider keeping them.

“Decomposing leaves will add to your soil – the Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium which plants need to take up. Nitrogen will break down into Ammonium and uptakes from the roots and a Nitrate, which gives plants protein. Phosphorus is for the roots and gives you the bloom power or the fruiting power for the plant, and Potassium is like a multivitamin for the plant,” said Caroline Ingram, Garden Specialist at Hester & Zipperer Lawn & Garden.

Decomposing leaves are packed with great things for your garden’s soil and will attract critters, like worms, that will only further help your garden along. And, it’s all free to you!

“Yeah. This, this is worth a lot of money,” Ingram said.

And, it’s basically like going to the doctor as a person, getting vitamins as a person – all the things we pay for - like mulch that we pay for. So, chopping this up and putting it in their flower bed – it’s only going to help the plants.

“You can also, with excess, make a compost pile and let it degrade and use it for your gardens,” said Ingram.

To get the most out of the process, help nature along by mulching the leaves before placing them on the soil.

“Mulched leaves decompose much more quickly. A whole leaf takes about a year to decompose. If you want the whole impact of composting, it needs to be mulched,” Ingram explained.

Let Mother Nature do the hard work and leave the leaves, so to speak, for a cheap natural way to improve the health of your soil.

Happy gardening!

