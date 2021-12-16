Pooler mother pleads for leads in son’s murder after gravesite vandalized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County mother is pleading for answers after her son was killed just over a year ago.

Manita Nevels’ son was killed last November and police are still looking for his killer. Manita told WTOC her son’s gravesite was vandalized Wednesday.

“I’m still stuck in the same place with no answers,” said Romell Williams’ mother Manita Nevels. I can’t tell his siblings ‘Hey this what happened to your brother and this is why’.

Nevels is going through a parent’s worst nightmare - losing a child. She says not having any answers over a year later is heartbreaking and frustrating.

“I still don’t know who, what, where, when how,” said Nevels. “And Pooler PD is taking this long to get any type of coverage on it.”

Nevels’ son Romell Williams was murdered after the car he was in was shot at on Pine Barron and Parkside Roads in Pooler last November. He was just 20 years old.

“He was my first born. He was just the light of the room. You could always catch him smiling, laughing, looking after the kids - his little cousins. Everyone just wanted to be around Mell. You knew him by his smile and his hair,” said Nevels.

Even more heartbreaking...Shortly after meeting with police Wednesday, Nevels says she found out Romell’s grave was vandalized.

“This was flipped over. All this dirt was on top of it as you still see - remnants of it. This is fairly new. This hasn’t even been here a month. This was knocked over, this is a little memorial as you see it has to be embedded. These that are screwed in, knocked over. The fence that you see, is broken,” said Nevels.

Nevels is pleading with anyone who knows something about her son’s murder to come forward to help bring answers to her and her family.

“I’m heartbroken all over again. It feels like that same wound just got ripped opened again,” said Nevels.

Nevels says Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery staff told her there aren’t any cameras near her son’s grave.

Pooler Police say they’re looking for a silver vehicle - possibly a Mercedes.

If you have any information on this case, call police or Crimestopppers.

