Rep. Mace wants testing to stop on monkeys from Lowcountry island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Ethical questions behind animal testing aren’t new, but a South Carolina congresswoman is bringing a part of the South Carolina Lowcountry into that conversation.

Morgan Island, better known as Monkey Island, is only accessible by boat. It’s inhabited with monkeys. It has been since 1979, and those monkeys are being used for medical research purposes.

Representative Nancy Mace made the trip with members of the media on Thursday, Dec. 16.

“Throughout the years, we’ve always been told that this was a sanctuary, or a retirement community for monkeys that were used in scientific experiments,” Rep. Mace said.

But South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says that’s not the case.

“I’m not sure where she would have heard previously that it was sort of a sanctuary status for retired animals. My understanding is that as long as the colony has been there, it’s sort of served as a reserve population,” said Erin Weeks, with SCDNR.

No matter what people thought these monkeys were for, their purpose is now clear to everyone and Rep. Mace doesn’t like it.

“It’s really heartbreaking to know that these monkeys are taken from this island in our backyard, in our hometowns, and used in these kinds of experiments,” Rep. Mace said

SCDNR owns the island and leases the 400 acres of land where the monkeys live to a company called Charles River Laboratories. That company takes a few hundred monkeys per year to other locations for testing.

A statement from the company said they are “committed to upholding the highest standards of welfare for the animals entrusted to our care.”

The monkeys themselves, who were not visible during Thursday’s visit, are owned by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. Their statement says their work with these monkeys, “helps develop life-saving prevention tools and treatments for diseases affecting public health.”

Moving forward, Rep. Mace wants this testing to stop.

“I want some sort of plan for these kinds of scientific experiments to be transitioned out. Whatever that plan looks like I don’t want taxpayer dollars spent on it,” Rep. Mace said.

SCDNR had a boat out at the island as well. They say no matter what your opinion on animal testing, it’s an important conversation to have.

“It’s a really difficult topic, there’s no easy answers with it and I think it’s a net positive for this to come up in public discourse. I think it’s a good thing for people to talk about,” Weeks said.

You can read the full statement from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases below:

“Morgan Island is home to a breeding colony of approximately 3,500 free-ranging, Indian-origin rhesus macaques that has been a source for federal government laboratories since 1979. Government researchers work with approximately 400-600 rhesus macaques from Morgan Island annually for research that helps develop life-saving prevention tools and treatments for diseases affecting public health. The island is currently owned by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and leased by Charles River Laboratories, Inc., as part of a contract with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The maintenance of the colony is conducted in accordance with all federal laws, regulations and policies, and the animals are provided food, water, and veterinary and other care both on and off the island. No research is conducted on the island.

All animal study proposals, including those for work with non-human primates, must be reviewed by an Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) composed of veterinarians, community members, and scientists. Each proposal is evaluated for painful or stressful procedures. It is up to each individual IACUC whether an animal study proposal is approved or denied. Research involving the use of non-human primates by National Institutes of Health (NIH) intramural researchers undergoes two vigorous scientific merit reviews prior to review by the IACUC. Research is conducted in an Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC)-accredited facility in accordance with the Public Health Service Policy on the Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals and the Animal Welfare Act. The principles for what is – and is not – allowed are described in the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals and are administered by the NIH Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. NIAID makes every effort to use non-animal alternatives to meet FDA requirements. In their research grant applications, scientists provide written descriptions for the use of laboratory animals, meticulously describe how animals will be housed and cared for, and explain why the research goals cannot be accomplished using an alternative model. Through the NIH peer review process, reviewers rigorously evaluate these written descriptions. Moreover, all research projects are carefully evaluated during peer review to determine if any method could effectively be used in place of animals. If no other option exists, applicants determine (and justify) the number of animals required to do the research. For studies that are required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), investigators often consult with the FDA for advice on the most appropriate animal models. Once the specific studies are designed, the methods and use of the animals is reviewed by the institutional review committee which must approve the design before a study can begin. Additionally, NIAID supports research involving in vitro assays to screen and identify promising drug products and evaluate potential drug toxicity to avoid the need for animal testing.”

