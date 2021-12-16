Savannah African Art Museum celebrates Kwanzaa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re a little more than a week out from the official start of Kwanzaa, but the celebrations are already underway at the Savannah African Art Museum.

You have the chance this weekend to attend a workshop ahead of the holiday.

Kwanzaa doesn’t officially begin until Dec. 26, but the Savannah African Art Museum has been hosting events for the holiday all month. Kwanzaa is a weeklong celebration of African American heritage and culture, honoring family and community. The museum’s Kwanzaa workshops are an opportunity for families and individuals to learn more about the holiday through a unique, hands-on experience.

“It’s a cultural celebration, not a religious celebration. We thought since we’re an African art museum, and since Kwanzaa was based in African tradition, celebration of the first fruits, celebrated all over the world, certainly in Africa, the celebration of the first fruits. Our Kwanzaa visual workshop, so we will be working with Kat Robinson who has done a couple of visual storytelling workshops, this will be storytelling based on the Kwanzaa principles,” said Lisa Jackson, Education Coordinator at Savannah African Art Museum.

The workshop is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and you do need to pre-register on the museum’s website here. They also have a final workshop coming up on Jan. 8 where they will be making affirmation journals for the new year.

