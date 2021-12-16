Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Savannah Philharmonic Holiday Pops concerts return

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s merriest concert is back! The Savannah Philharmonic Holiday Pops concerts are happening this weekend.

It will be a day full of music from a live orchestra and even an appearance by Santa. Locations and times are as follows:

  • Holiday Pops at Calvary Baptist Temple (Matinee) - Dec. 18, 3:00 PM
  • Holiday Pops at Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus Fine Arts Auditorium - Dec. 18, 7:30 PM

The Executive Director of the Savannah Philharmonic, Amy Williams, joined us on Morning Break to tell us more about this special event. Watch the interview above.

For more Holiday Pops information or to purchase tickets online, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows two people drawing a swastika and writing slurs in a driveway in the...
Police investigating sidewalk chalk vandalisms in Savannah neighborhood
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after school threat posted on social media
Hospital emergency
Ga. marks youngest COVID death and a year of vaccinations
Manita Nevels and her son Romell Williams
Pooler mother pleads for leads in son’s murder after gravesite vandalized
A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy Lowcountry highway last week. It’s the second...
SCAD, Savannah officials celebrate opening of workforce housing

Latest News

Savannah African Art Museum celebrates Kwanzaa
Savannah African Art Museum celebrates Kwanzaa
Mulch fall leaves for better soil
Mulch fall leaves for better soil
Savannah Philharmonic Holiday Pops concerts return
Savannah Philharmonic Holiday Pops concerts return
Savannah African Art Museum celebrates Kwanzaa
Savannah African Art Museum celebrates Kwanzaa