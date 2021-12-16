Savannah Philharmonic Holiday Pops concerts return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s merriest concert is back! The Savannah Philharmonic Holiday Pops concerts are happening this weekend.

It will be a day full of music from a live orchestra and even an appearance by Santa. Locations and times are as follows:

Holiday Pops at Calvary Baptist Temple (Matinee) - Dec. 18, 3:00 PM

Holiday Pops at Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus Fine Arts Auditorium - Dec. 18, 7:30 PM

The Executive Director of the Savannah Philharmonic, Amy Williams, joined us on Morning Break to tell us more about this special event. Watch the interview above.

For more Holiday Pops information or to purchase tickets online, click here.

