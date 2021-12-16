Thousands in Georgia get pre-holiday rent and utility assistance

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 20,000 Georgians have received assistance with rent or utility payments through the Georgia Rental Assistance program, officials said this week.

The state’s Department of Community Affairs, which administers the program, reports it has disbursed more than $56 million to qualified tenants and landlords. Among these funds is $1.3 million for utility assistance.

“Recently, our processing team posted record-setting performances. In October, we assisted 4,898 families, often processing and paying out more than a million dollars per day to landlords and tenants,” said Christopher Nunn, agency commissioner.

Nunn said he and the agency are committed to helping qualified renters remain in their homes.

“I encourage Georgians in need to apply for assistance with the confidence that we will continue to work diligently to provide up to 18 months of past-due rent and utility payments, regardless of the amount. I also encourage Georgians to take advantage of the recertification process that allows for future rental assistance,” he said.

Apply online at georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov or for assistance, contact us at rentalassistance@dca.ga.gov or 833-827-7368.

