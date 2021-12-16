Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Thousands in Georgia get pre-holiday rent and utility assistance

FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration extended the temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures for another month Thursday, June 24, 2021, as many continue to struggle to rebound from the pandemic. The CDC says that this is intended to be the final extension of the eviction moratorium.(KEYC Photo, File)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 20,000 Georgians have received assistance with rent or utility payments through the Georgia Rental Assistance program, officials said this week.

The state’s Department of Community Affairs, which administers the program, reports it has disbursed more than $56 million to qualified tenants and landlords. Among these funds is $1.3 million for utility assistance.

“Recently, our processing team posted record-setting performances. In October, we assisted 4,898 families, often processing and paying out more than a million dollars per day to landlords and tenants,” said Christopher Nunn, agency commissioner.

Nunn said he and the agency are committed to helping qualified renters remain in their homes.

“I encourage Georgians in need to apply for assistance with the confidence that we will continue to work diligently to provide up to 18 months of past-due rent and utility payments, regardless of the amount. I also encourage Georgians to take advantage of the recertification process that allows for future rental assistance,” he said.

Apply online at georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov or for assistance, contact us at rentalassistance@dca.ga.gov or 833-827-7368.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security video shows two people drawing a swastika and writing slurs in a driveway in the...
Police investigating sidewalk chalk vandalisms in Savannah neighborhood
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after school threat posted on social media
Hospital emergency
Ga. marks youngest COVID death and a year of vaccinations
Manita Nevels and her son Romell Williams
Pooler mother pleads for leads in son’s murder after gravesite vandalized
A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy Lowcountry highway last week. It’s the second...
SCAD, Savannah officials celebrate opening of workforce housing

Latest News

Hanger shortage
Hanger shortage impacting local dry cleaners
A rail mounted gantry crane lifts a 40-foot shipping container and loads it onto a rail car at...
Port of Savannah accelerating expansion amid cargo surge
Georgia Capitol
Georgia’s state tax revenues see 17% increase in November
Holiday roasted turkey
Publix, Winn-Dixie limit Thanksgiving items; blame the supply chain
Support small businesses on ‘Pink Friday’ in Vidalia