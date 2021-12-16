THURSDAY | Gloomier weather is back in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. We’re, once again, waking up to warmer-than-normal temperatures across the area; upper 40s north of the Savannah Metro and 50s from the city of Savannah on-southward. It’s partly, to mostly, cloudy and areas of drizzle or spotty light rain showers are possible through the morning commute.

A chance of spotty rain lingers into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s by lunch-time. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 70s south of I-16 by mid-afternoon; a bit cooler and closer to 70° further north.

More clouds, a chance of spotty rain and even warmer weather are in the Friday forecast. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s Friday afternoon. Temperatures peak in the lower 80s Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s record high temperature is 82°.

A cold front brings cooler temperatures and a chance of spotty rain Sunday; giving way to a cooler and possibly wetter weather pattern early next work-week. A couple areas of low pressure will track along a stalling front to our south. The exact path of theses areas of low pressure will determine our local chance of rain. It appears that the greatest chance of rain will be south of the Altamaha River; and possibly south of our area.

We’ll keep you updated.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.