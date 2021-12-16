Sky Cams
Town hall meeting this Saturday in Statesboro

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Statesboro, you have a chance Saturday to speak directly with the mayor and other city leaders about things happening now or projects on the drawing board.

Statesboro’s mayor says this town hall meeting is as much about hearing questions and concerns as it is him outlining what’s on the city’s horizon.

Mayor Jonathan McCollar says he’ll outline some of the issues and projects on the forefront of the city’s list right now. Those include affordable housing and revitalization.

But it will also include talk about the Blue Mile project on South Main Street, as well as public transportation and more.

But he says a large part of the time will be listening to questions, concerns, maybe even criticism. He says it’s important for people to have direct dialogue and elected leaders to get input and feedback from people.

“It’s a huge opportunity to sit down, have a cup of coffee and talk with the people that represent you for the City of Statesboro,” Mayor McCollar said.

He says they held off from having these meeting during the pandemic, but now more people feel comfortable gathering again.

That meeting happens Saturday morning, 11 a.m. to noon, at city hall.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

