Tybee’s new fire chief discusses goals for the department

TYBEE ISLAND Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island’s new fire chief said he is all settled in and has already been moving things forward in the department.

The city officially announced Jeremy Kendrick’s hire in the beginning of November. He says being here and being the fire chief is something he’s been dreaming of since he started his career.

Kendrick is originally from Georgia but spent some time away in California in his previous job. He says he used to vacation on Tybee as a child, so being back here was a goal of his.

Kendrick comes to Tybee with an extensive resume, and he says he’s already been busy here. He says he’s gone through learning about the department’s response protocols and staff while also looking at areas in the department that need improvements.

One of the things Kendrick says he’s already moving forward with is enhancing their emergency medical services. This means, making sure his staff can best treat patients until EMS arrives.

He says he plans to further educate the staff on water rescue and he wants to, one day, get the department at a class 1 rating for their fire services.

“I’m just excited to be here and be able to put my fingerprints on this department and make it grow. Having the support from city manager and council and mayor is key to success. I think that being transparent with each other is where we need to be in order to make the City of Tybee successful in itself,” Chief Kendrick said.

He said he is looking forward to the busy summer season and working with his team. He also said he’s here for the long haul and looks forward to serving the island.

