Warm weather means more visits to Tybee in December

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading somewhere warm for the holidays is on a lot of peoples’ minds, so destinations like Tybee Island are expected to be busy.

It’s pretty quiet now, but that’s what some people say they like! Now, this is all expected to change starting on Christmas weekend. City officials say Christmas through the New Year will be busy.

“This is the time of year we just love to come down here,” said Jeff Rice, who is visiting from Lavonia, Ga.

And this is the case for other tourists as well.

“I like how chill it is! It’s really calm,” said Ashleigh Dossett, who is visiting from Mississippi.

But it isn’t just the calm atmosphere that makes Tybee, their destination of choice for the holidays.

“It just brings me back to childhood days,” Rice said.

“It’s better for us just to have a destination and go somewhere and hang out together. We love giving gifts, but we prefer just the company of each other,” Dossett said.

Keith Gay, the Owner of Tybee Vacation Rentals, says they don’t have a lot of bookings right now, but from Christmas until the new year he says between 75 percent and 80 percent of their rentals are booked. He says this is consistent with pre-pandemic times.

“I think it’s just nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of life and just slow down,” said Shelby Toole, who is also visiting from Mississippi.

Dossett and Toole say it’s nice to unwind before the hectic holiday week.

“If we were at home we’d have to be doing and going and finishing up things,” Toole said.

Joe Marinelli, with Visit Tybee, says as a result of the pandemic, we do expect a busier than normal winter season on the island, but certainly nothing like a busy summer.

“I like to come in the fall so I ain’t stepping over 9 million people, you know, cause it gets so crowded down here,” Rice said.

If you’re thinking about taking a trip to the beach, this weekend is a great time because it’s going to be very warm and you will still beat the holiday crowds.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.