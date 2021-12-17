Sky Cams
8-year-old donates toys to children’s hospital

The holidays are a time for giving, and one young Savannah boy is taking that to heart this year.
The holidays are a time for giving, and one young Savannah boy is taking that to heart this year.
By Hayley Boland
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are a time for giving, and one young Savannah boy is taking that to heart this year.

Eight-year-old Malachi Roberts donated several wagons full of toys to the Memorial Health Children’s Hospital in Savannah Friday.

This is the third year he and his mom, Therease, have donated toys to the facility.

Malachi suffers from epilepsy, and has even spent a Christmas in the hospital himself. He said giving to kids in the hospital is important, because he knows how they feel.

“I just wanted the kids that spent some time in the hospital to be happy on Christmas,” said Malachi Roberts.

“When he came home he said ‘mom, I want to give toys to the other children that are in the hospital so that their Christmas can be a little brighter, even though they’re sick. So, this is why we do what we do,” said Therease Johnson, Malachi’s mom.

The toys were collected through the Marvelous Kids Foundation, an organization created by Malachi’s family to raise awareness for epilepsy. All the presents will be given to children who are in the hospital over the holidays.

