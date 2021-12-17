Chatham County commissioners, delegation discuss 2022 legislative goals

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission met with state representatives to lay out plans before the 2022 legislative session.

They went over more than dozen topics.

“It’s just a matter of opening our lines of communication and making sure we’re all on the same page,” District 6 Commissioner Aaron Whitely said.

County commissioners and state representatives, including Lester Jackson, Edna Jackson, Ron Stephens, Jesse Petrea, Bill Hitchens and Derek Mallow, shared thoughts on topics including elections, annexation, redistricting and mental health.

“We’re all working toward the same goal of creating a great life and a great place to live, work and play for our citizens and our neighbors,” Whitely said.

Whitely says any support from the state is welcome. He says one of the big ticket items they wanted to discuss is annexation. The county commissioners are asking for authority to approve or deny when a town wants to add more land into their city limits in Chatham County.

“We’re not the only county slash municipality that’s dealing with the annexation issue, so overall I think it’s just a matter of us, as a whole, having a say so. Having a voice,” he said.

Newly elected representative Edna Jackson says she’d like to get to January’s state legislative meetings to see what the budget will look like. At that point, she says, she will have a better idea of what items she plans to prioritize to best serve her constituents.

“The budget controls a whole lot. It controls our cities, our communities. Our colleges and universities. Our educational system and our healthcare system,” Rep. Jackson said.

She says it was productive hearing all points of view at the meeting and that their work as representatives doesn’t just start and end only when the legislature is in session.

“I realize that a representative does not just work January, February, March and part of April. It’s 12 months out of the year,” Rep. Jackson said.

