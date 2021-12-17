Sky Cams
Commission, Chatham Emergency Services still working out how residents will pay for fire services

(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - County commissioners are moving forward with laying out the plan for funding fire services in unincorporated Chatham County.

In order for the county to fully fund Chatham Emergency Services (CES), the commission unanimously voted Friday to approve the contract needed. The contract outlines what each party is expecting of each other.

Now that the commission approved the contract, the CES board has too as well. There are still several details to work out, though. These include how residents will pay for the fire service.

County Manager Lee Smith says this plan will replace what subscribers are already paying and will also now require the roughly 25 percent of residents in the unincorporated areas to pay for service.

Discussions about if it’ll be paid as a fee or a tax are still underway, but Commissioner Pat Farrell says they’re on track to get this done by Jan. 1.

“I feel really good that we have consistent fire protection in the unincorporated area and, you know, if we have to participate in a more hands on way to make that happen then so be it. We’ll rise to the occasion and do it,” Commissioner Farrell said.

Commissioner Farrell says they plan to make the decision about how residents will pay in the upcoming weeks. The county manager says for the first six months of the new year, the county will be using funds they have already available to pay CES.

